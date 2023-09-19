The business unexpectantly went live across the Radio 2 airwaves.

An independent Harborough-based business had an unexpected slice of the action at a flagship Radio 2 event.

The Wood Fired Pizza Shack was among caterers at the Radio 2 In the Park festival, in Leicester’s Victoria Park, at the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The caterers had their unit near to the DJ booth, where Radio 2 was broadcasting live from the event which hosted 80s icons and pop sensations - from Kylie Minogue and alt rock band Texas to synthpop duo Soft Cell.

Staff decided to rustle up one of their signature pizzas for DJ Gary Davies during a live set, a gesture which proved not unwelcome and resulted in a nationwide shout out for the business.

Team member Laurie knocked on the door of the booth, calling ‘Pizza for Gary,’ met with cheers and clapping from the lucky recipient and his broadcast team.

Laurie explained the business was conveniently based in their ‘stomping ground’ before a neighbourly offering to be on-hand for pizza delivery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fellow team member Toby Ginger told the Mail: “Luckily, we had one unit placed very close to the BBC radio station that was broadcasting live from the festival. Seizing the moment, we offered them some of our signature pizzas and ended up delivering right in the middle of their live radio set. To our delight, this earned us a spontaneous shoutout on national radio!”

The portable pizza business was launched in 2015, serving fair and festival-goers before extending to weekly pop-ups in a handful of Leicestershire locations.