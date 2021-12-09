Harborough banker awarded an MBE for helping businesses during the Covid pandemic

Ian Tandy, the UK head of trade for HSBC UK, said he was “humbled” after being recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

A Market Harborough banker has been awarded an MBE.

He has received the accolade for services to the financial services sector during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am truly humbled to receive this honour which would not have been possible without the incredible team I have worked with through the pandemic,” said Ian, who lives in Market Harborough with his wife and daughters.

“2020 presented challenges like no other and I am proud that our team pulled together to help so many businesses get hold of the financial lifelines they needed.”

Ian has a long and distinguished career in financial services.

He joined HSBC from RBS in 2008 as the head of trade and supply chain UK before becoming regional director of business banking in south and east and then co-head of corporate banking for the London region.

Ian is now managing director of global trade and receivables finance UK and chairman of HSBC Invoice Finance Ltd.