Harborough auction house unveils brand-new look after opening for the first time since the pandemic

Gildings Auctioneers welcomed bidders back into the room to its fortnightly multi-category event for the first time in two years as well as taking its usual internet, absentee and telephone bids.

This auction was then followed by a specialist 20th Century Art and Design sale in Gildings’ newly-refurbished saleroom.

“It was wonderful to see so many familiar and new faces back in the room.

Gildings Auctioneers has unveiled a brand-new look as it opened its saleroom to the public for the first time since the Covid pandemic struck by staging two sales.

“We were lucky enough for the pandemic to be a really strong period for us, to the extent that we saw our highest-ever sale result during this time,” said Gildings director Mark Gilding.

“And we have recently introduced stand-alone jewellery and watches auctions due to demand.

“However, nothing can match the buzz of a room full of people on an auction day.

“So it’s fantastic to have that back after two years of selling to an empty room.”

The Gildings makeover includes a striking new entrance and spacious reception area.

It now boasts a dedicated valuations office which enables clients to have their personal possessions valued in a “comfortable and discreet environment”.

The remodelling of the reception will also make it easier to preview lots for upcoming sales as well as hosting specialist viewings for jewellery auctions.

The standout lot on the day was a signed print by LS Lowry, one of the UK’s best-loved 20th century artists.

‘Berwick-Upon-Tweed’ was snapped up for £6,000 – well above the estimate of £2,000 - £4,000.

The 20th Century Art and Design sale also included works by well-known Leicester artist Rigby Graham, who died aged 84 in 2015.

His 1976 painting ‘The Prospect of Whitby, Wapping’ went under the hammer for £1,800.

That was up to seven times the work’s estimated value of £250 - £350.

Graham’s 1978’s ‘Packhorse Bridge and Canal Bridge, Aylestone’ sold for £800.

This original landscape featured in the artist’s seminal Leicestershire publication produced with the Gadsby Gallery, Leicester, a signed copy of which sold in the auction for £420.

And a Victorian pottery jug by the Martin Brothers bought from Gildings four years ago for £3,000 proved to be a brilliant investment as it sold for an impressive £5,500.

Gildings’ upcoming sales include the biannual flagship Fine Art & Antiques auction on Tuesday May 10 and the next Jewellery and Watches sale on Tuesday May 17.

“Whether you are looking to secure a bargain piece of furniture or collectable item at one of our regular auctions or are in the market for a special painting or item of jewellery at one of our specialist sales, we have something for all tastes and budgets,” said Mark Gilding.

“And there is no need to bid when you visit us.