Harborough artist helps to create new line of girls’ clothes for Asda

Gifted Market Harborough artist Angela Mayers has helped to create an exciting new line of girls’ clothes for Asda. Photo by Danielle Elizabeth Photography.

Gifted Market Harborough artist Angela Mayers has helped to create an exciting new line of girls’ clothes for a supermarket giant.

Angela, 34, said she’s thrilled after helping to design the thought-provoking new garments for toddlers for Asda’s high-profile George brand.

The successful local illustrator said the eagerly-anticipated new children’s range is now due to be launched by Asda on International Women’s Day on Tuesday March 8.

Gifted Market Harborough artist Angela Mayers has helped to create an exciting new line of girls’ clothes for Asda. Photo by Danielle Elizabeth Photography.

“I’m really looking forward to it, I can’t wait.

“It’s very exciting to be working with a name and a brand as big and as nationally well known as Asda’s George,” said Angela.

“My designs help to celebrate diversity and inclusivity.

“It’s vital that they reflect children from different races and different heritages.

“So I’ve designed a child in a wheelchair and a girl with a hijab on for example.

“It’s so important and so fulfilling for me that we try to portray children from all sorts of backgrounds.

“They are very powerful symbolical images – and hopefully will be so influential as well,” said Angela, who studied illustrating at Loughborough University.

“I’m determined to encourage girls and young women to aim high and be proud of who they are, to be strong individuals.

“I want to help empower them, to urge them to go out there and be a huge success in what ever they choose to do.

“These are values and aspirations that I also push forward in my children's book illustrations and art across the board.

“I’ve been drawing since I was just three or four and my parents are both talented amateur artists – so I guess it’s in my blood,” said Angela.

“I’m very lucky because I love drawing and creating, they are huge passions, so it’s fantastic that they also earn me a living.

“I also create prints and do commissioned portraits of people’s pets.

“Books I’ve recently worked on include the superb My Mum's a Tiger written by Kate Claxton.

“This is the award-winning, international-selling picture book that's taken the parenting world by storm for its tender yet fun approach to normalising stretch marks.

“Another that I’ve illustrated is My Wonder Line, written by Vicky Gooden.

“It’s a 32-page children's picture book representing and empowering little ones with scars from surgery.

“Some 10 per cent of the sales will be going to Tiny Tickers, the baby heart charity,” added Angela.

“And I’m proud to have illustrated Me, In The Middle by Annette Demetriou which is published by Owlet Press and is to be released in March.

“I will also be releasing a small collection of nursery illustrated prints in the next few weeks.

“They can be purchased along with my children's style illustrated pet and people portraits through my Etsy, Facebook and Instagram pages.

“And the website I’ve been working on will be going live in the next few weeks so it’s all happening!”