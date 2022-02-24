Harborough art gallery hands over bumper supply of paints, brushes, sketchpads and pencils to art students

Staff and students from Wigston Academy at Wingates Gallery.

A Harborough art gallery has has given a bumper supply of paints, brushes, sketchpads and pencils to art students.

Wingates Gallery on St Mary’s Road has provided art supplies worth over £1,500 for GCSE and A-level students at Wigston Academy.

Andrew Cartwright, who runs the galleries with his wife Kathryn, handed over the supplies after ordering them from Gadsby’s in Market Place in Leicester.

Louise Claricoates, director of Learning for Post-16 at Wigston Academy, said: “The support we have received from Andrew and Kathryn at Wingates Gallery has been a huge boost for our students and for art and design as a subject at Wigston Academy. We are so grateful for their contributions which make a real difference to the standard of work our students produce.

Andrew Cartwright said: “At Wingates Gallery, we are passionate about bringing art to the people and what better place to start than with students learning the subject at school.