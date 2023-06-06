News you can trust since 1854
Handmade frozen meal store opens its doors in Market Harborough

The new store in St Mary’s Place opened earlier this month
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST
Family-owned handmade frozen meal company COOK is welcoming customers to its new Harborough shop.Family-owned handmade frozen meal company COOK is welcoming customers to its new Harborough shop.
The new store in St Mary’s Place opened earlier this month and offers meals that are flash frozen and then transported nationwide.

Retail director Matthew Bourne said: "We’ve had our ‘opening soon’ signs up since December, we expect people may have been asking – will it ever happen! The answer is yes.

"The team are excited to welcome customers into the shop and look forward to playing an active part in the community."

The branch recently nominated a local hero, with the help of its customers. The team donated £300 to Beth Lambert at Refill Revolution who is raising money for the community fridge. The project aims to help avoid food going to landfill and support those who need it in the community. Donations can be made to the project here.

Related topics:Market Harborough