Family-owned handmade frozen meal company COOK is welcoming customers to its new Harborough shop.

Family-owned handmade frozen meal company COOK is welcoming customers to its new Harborough shop.

The new store in St Mary’s Place opened earlier this month and offers meals that are flash frozen and then transported nationwide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Retail director Matthew Bourne said: "We’ve had our ‘opening soon’ signs up since December, we expect people may have been asking – will it ever happen! The answer is yes.

Family-owned handmade frozen meal company COOK is welcoming customers to its new Harborough shop.

"The team are excited to welcome customers into the shop and look forward to playing an active part in the community."