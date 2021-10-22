Hairdresser celebrating chalking up 10 years in Market Harborough

Hairdresser Sandra Pallatt is celebrating chalking up 10 years in Market Harborough. Photo by Andrew Carpenter

Ecstatic hairdresser Sandra Pallatt is celebrating chalking up 10 years in Market Harborough – and she’s already looking forward to the next 10 years.

Sandra, 36, set up the impressive two-storey Aura clinic on The Square smack bang in the bustling town centre back on November 12, 2011.

And now the ambitious go-getting entrepreneur is planning out the next dynamic decade after growing into one of the most popular and flourishing salons in the entire Harborough area.

“It’s a dream come true to mark 10 years since we opened our doors here to the people of Market Harborough.

“We’ve had to battle through some tough times, none harder than the coronavirus pandemic,” Sandra told the Harborough Mail.

“But we are still here – and in many ways we are even stronger and in even better shape.

“So before I say anything else I’d like to say a huge thank you to the people of Market Harborough and the surrounding villages.

“They have been absolutely magnificent.

“It is this simple - without them we wouldn’t be still standing here today.

“We have built up a gloriously loyal army of customers over the years we’ve been operating,” said Lithuanian-born Sandra, who’s also made her family home in Market Harborough.

“They have stuck by us through thick and thin.

“And, of course, the real test came when we were all locked down in March last year before reopening last July.

“We did all wonder how people would react during the Covid outbreak.

“But the people here did us proud.

“They came back out, they got behind us and we’ve never been as busy as we were that July.

“And we never have felt that much love.

“It was just incredible and so heartwarming to see all of our brilliant clients come back into the salon,” said Sandra, who has two daughters aged 10 and 12.

“They really had missed us – and we’d missed them just as much.

“Coming here is not just about getting your hair cut or a beauty or medical treatment.

“It’s all about talking to a stylist, to me or to one of our other staff.

“People chat to us about their lives, their friends and families, how their day’s going.

“So it was just as vital for my team here as well as our customers that they started coming back in and we could all engage again.

“My colleagues here enjoy meeting and chatting away to our clients just as much as they look forward to it.

“It’s a genuine two-way process,” said Sandra, who leads a 13-strong team.

“I’ve also got to say a very special word for my staff.

“They have worked so hard during such a difficult time and have backed me all the way.

“I’ve still got people here working with me who started out on this amazing journey with us back in November 2011.

“We have always been consistent with the range of services and the high standards that we give to our clients.

“We offer regular discounts and deals for our loyal customers and groups such as senior citizens as well as keeping prices realistic and affordable.

“People know that our hairdressers and our other specialists will do a first-class job in a lovely, friendly atmosphere.

“There is a great buzz about our clinic – and a sense of humour too.

“When late-night shopping comes around, for instance, we’re all out on the street engaging with people and having a laugh with the community.

“My team are very passionate, we have a great sense of camaraderie – and I’m very lucky to have them.

“Market Harborough is a very special place – and I love it,” said Sandra, who’s been in the UK for 15 years.

“People stick together here, they shop locally and support their local businesses – and we’re very grateful for that.

“We have had to tackle daunting challenges such as the pandemic.

“But I’m sure we are all the better for it – because the public appreciates us more and we appreciate coming in to work.

“The secret is to continue to give people the same excellent service but never to stand still.

“We are always learning, always open to innovation and new ideas,” said Sandra, who also offers advanced facial and make-up treatments – with hair replacement in the pipeline too.

“We all work hard here day in day out – and we’ve got that positive drive, desire and fire in the belly that you need to succeed in business.

“We’ve thrilled to have clocked up 10 years here right in the heart of Market Harborough already.

“And now we are really looking forward to becoming even stronger and even better over the next 10 years.”