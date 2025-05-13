Growth for Wells McFarlane as new asset manager appointed

The commercial property team at award-winning consultancy, Wells McFarlane has grown following the appointment of a new Asset Manager.

Bobby Brown joins the Lutterworth-based firm, bringing almost five years’ commercial agency experience, particularly in retail and leisure properties. As Asset Manager, Bobby’s responsibilities include Agency, Rent Reviews, Lease Renewals, Dilapidations, Property & Estate Management.

“I’m excited to take this next step in my career and learn from the team at Wells McFarlane,” explains Bobby. “The firm has a diverse property portfolio, including a strong reputation in the office and industrial markets. I was keen to develop my knowledge in these sectors so when the role became available, it seemed the right opportunity to explore.

“My initial meeting with the Directors was really positive and confirmed my decision that this would be the right role for me. I’m pleased they agreed!” adds Bobby.

Wells McFarlane’s newly appointed Asset Manager, Bobby Brown outside the firm’s office at St John’s Business Park in Lutterworth.

Bobby joins Wells McFarlane on a Degree Apprenticeship, following the completion of his Certificate of Higher Education in Construction Technology from the University College of Estate Management (UCEM). Bobby is now studying for a Real Estate Management degree so part of his role includes day release training at UCEM, with his ultimate aim to achieve MRICS status in 2027.

Wells McFarlane’s Director, Jason Hercock is mentoring Bobby. Jason comments: “Bobby has good knowledge of the Leicestershire commercial property sector but was looking to broaden this to support his studies and ongoing professional development. With the right balance of experience and enthusiasm, he was certainly the standout candidate and has really blended in well with the team.

“Bobby’s appointment follows a sustained period of growth for our commercial property division, including new instructions in Solihull, Shrewsbury and Market Harborough, as well as adding to our management portfolio with business parks in Walsall and Blaby. We’re confident we now have the right team in place to ensure future success,” concludes Jason.

A Leicestershire local, Bobby’s interests outside of work include sports, films, playing guitar and travelling. Prior to beginning his role as Asset Manager, Bobby spent a year visiting South East Asia, New Zealand and South America.