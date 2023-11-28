Growing Lutterworth-based firm finds a new home in a popular business park

It has moved to a new premises at St John’s Business Park

Wells McFarlane's team in the new office boardroom.

A growing business in Lutterworth has found a new home in a popular business park.

Chartered Surveyors and Property Consultants, Wells McFarlane, has announced the expansion of its business with a new premises at the town’s St John’s Business Park.

Director Andrew McFarlane Holt said the move will facilitate further growth.

Eden House, the new HQ for Wells McFarlane.

He explained: “Lutterworth has been our hometown since we started the business almost 20 years ago and it has a thriving local community that we were keen to remain a part of.

However, as we looked towards the future, our previous premises no longer aligned with our plans for growth and therefore the decision was made to move.”

He added the open plan office would provide space for staff to collaborate, along with meeting and private office facilities. There will also be more opportunity to expand its teams, with two new members of staff already on board since the move.

Pip Johnstone joins as an assistant asset manager, while Lesley McQuade has been appointed as PA to director Jason Hercock.

Director and co-founder, Trevor Wells, said: “Despite some challenging market conditions and uncertainty particularly surrounding the office market post-Covid, our business has performed strongly so we’ve actively recruited, adding talented professionals like Pip and Lesley who have both fitted in seamlessly.