Growing businesses in Harborough invited to apply for cash boost of up to £2,000

Harborough District Council is offering up grants to growing businesses.

Harborough businesses in need of a boost are invited to apply for a grant of up to £2,000.

The district council has launched three new grant schemes at the recent Harborough Go Green Business Convention.

The grants are distributed from a £46,000 government funding pot, known as the Shared Prosperity Fund, designed to support local businesses and communities.

The schemes are designed to provide financial support for local organisations in the Harborough district.

Each grant comes under a theme with which businesses need to align in order to receive a grant. They are:

Go Green: Aimed at helping businesses reduce their carbon footprints, increase energy efficiency, and lower fixed costs.

Go Digital: Supports the adoption of digital technologies to improve business performance and enhance online customer engagement.

Go Innovate: Provides funding for new products or methods to improve efficiency and drive growth.

Businesses must also have completed the Leicestershire Business Advice Service (LBAS) programme and must include an LBAS action plan in their grant application.

The grants will close on October 31, and funds will be allocated on a first come first serve basis.

Cllr Jo Asher, Cabinet lead for culture, leisure, economy and tourism, said: “We are thrilled to open these grants and support our local businesses in their growth journeys. The Go Green, Digital,

and Innovate Grants provide essential funding that can help businesses implement sustainable practices, embrace digital advancements, and innovate for the future. I encourage all eligible

businesses to take advantage of this opportunity.”