Great Glen crematorium could be named best in UK after reaching finals of awards

Staff will find out in September if they won the coveted top spot
By Laura Kearns
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 09:42 BST
Great Glen crematorium could be named the best in the country

A local crematorium could be named the best in the country after being announced as a finalist in a prestigious awards ceremomy.

Great Glen Crematorium will discover if it has won the coveted top spot at the 2023 Good Funeral Awards which take place in September.

The crematorium opened in 2017 in 30 acres of grounds and gardens, designed to blend into the surrounding countryside.

It is owned and ran by Westerleigh Group, which oversees 38 sites in the country.

Chief executive Debbie Smith said: “To be named as finalists for awards which are so highly respected is one of the strongest endorsements we could receive for the exceptional care we strive to provide every day.

“We are very proud of our team at Great Glen Crematorium, led by Aleksandra Harris, for securing a place in the finals.

“All the colleagues who work at Great Glen Crematorium are passionate about the families they serve in a diverse location of Leicestershire and providing them with the very best care at all times. It is very humbling to see them recognised in this way.

“Whatever happens on the awards night, they are already winners to all of us here at Westerleigh Group.

“Ultimately, it is the families we serve who are the winners, because recognition like this reinforces our belief about the quality of our facilities, our services and, of course, our people.”

Visit www.greatglencrem.co.uk to find out more about the crematorium.

