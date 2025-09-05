ParalympicsGB high jump hero Jonathan Broom Edwards cutting the all-important red ribbon alongside pupils from Little Bowden Primary School. ©Mark Radford

A new Aldi store opened its doors to customers in Market Harborough on Thursday, September 4, with ParalympicsGB high jump hero Jonathan Broom Edwards cutting the all-important red ribbon alongside pupils from Little Bowden Primary School.

The Paralympian gold medallist gave away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables to the first 30 customers in the queue, before delivering an inspirational assembly for pupils at Little Bowden Primary School.

The children were tasked with creating a poster to show what healthy eating means to them. Jonathan Broom Edwards announced the winner during the assembly and the pupil was presented with their £20 voucher.

Store manager Adam said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Market Harborough. It was lovely to welcome our new customers into the store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks. I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support Little Bowden Primary School through our partnership with ParalympicsGB.”

Jonathan Broom-Edwards with pupils from Little Bowden Primary School. (Photo: ©Mark Radford).

ParalympicsGB star, Jonathan Broom-Edwards, added: “I’ve had a fantastic time opening the new Aldi this morning. It was an honour to officially open the store and welcome customers inside for the first time.

“It was great to speak with the children at Little Bowden Primary School about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family. Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

The new Aldi store in Rockingham Road - right next to its old store which is no longer open - is calling on local charities and food banks in Market Harborough to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected].

Applications and more information on all of Aldi’s store positions can be found at https://www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/roles/stores