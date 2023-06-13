Co-owner Claire Hart with her partner Paul. Picture by Daniela Luquini.

A glamping site near Harborough is the place to be according to judges of the prestigious Visit England Awards.

Brook Meadow scooped a silver in the Visit England Awards for Excellence 2023 as the ‘Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year 2023’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Situated on a working farm near Sibbertoft, the business battled it out with two others - The Quiet Site, Cumbria and Endra Holiday Park in Cornwall.

The award is the latest in a string of accolades Brook Meadow has received since co-owner, Claire Hart, joined her parents to transform the 30-year-old, glamping, camping and caravanning site five years ago. It now includes building a ‘natural’, sustainably created play area, introducing an outside cinema and pizza nights.

Claire said: “We are overjoyed to have received a silver award, especially against such stiff competition. We are especially proud of the judges' glowing comments about the unique aspects of our glamping options, inspired interiors, and innovative design, which they thought could not be found anywhere else in the UK. I'd like to thank everyone at Brook Meadow for their efforts in creating this unique environment.