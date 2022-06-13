Get behind your favourite from these shortlisted Harborough businesses

A catalogue of businessmen and women and entrepreneurs from all over Harborough are finalists in the 2022 Muddy Stilettos business awards.

People are being urged by local MP Neil O’Brien to get behind top Harborough district businesses battling to win awards in a leading website competition.

A catalogue of businessmen and women and entrepreneurs from all over Harborough are finalists in the 2022 Muddy Stilettos business awards.

You can vote for your favourite shop, beauty spa, art space or what ever online in the niche lifestyle guide to living in the countryside contest.

But you’ve got to be quick - voting closes on Wednesday (June 15).

“It’s brilliant to see so many Harborough-based businesses nominated for the 2022 awards.

“Whether in Market Harborough itself or some of the villages, we’ve got some amazing local businesses who are finalists in so many different categories.

“It’s testament to the quality of these businesses and strength of support from their customers that we have so many nominations across the constituency,” said Harborough MP Neil O’Brien.

“They’re at the final hurdle now.

“So I’d encourage people to check out the different award categories and cast their vote for their favourite local businesses.

“Winning these awards can really help with exposure and raising the profile of small independent businesses, so please do show your support and vote now.”

You can vote here: https://leics.muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/finalists/

These are the highly-rated businesses and organisations from across Harborough district bidding to come out on top:

BookshopKibworth Books (Kibworth Beauchamp)Quinns Bookshop (Market Harborough)

Day Spa

Revive Skin & Spa (Market Harborough)

The Secret Garden (Lutterworth)

Art Space

Forget Me Not (Lutterworth)Paint Pottle (Market Harborough)Wingates Gallery (Market Harborough)

Beauty Salon

Mooi Beauty (Market Harborough)

Sustainable Business

Eco Village (Market Harborough)

Local Food/Drink Producer

Dunton Cakes (Market Harborough)

Lifestyle Store

Dragonfly & Co (Market Harborough)

Hotel/Inn

Kilworth House Hotel (Lutterworth)

Hair Salon

Charlotte Frances Boutique Hair (Market Harborough)Moose House of Hair (Market Harborough)

Jeweller

Curious Magpie Jewellery (Kibworth Beauchamp)Ada Gallery (Market Harborough)

Family Attraction

Windmill Farm Park (Kibworth Beauchamp)

Photographer

Photography by Jessica Illife (Broughton Astley)

Restaurant

Ascough’s Bistro (Market Harborough)Rocksalt Bistro (Market Harborough)

Theatre/Arts Venue

Kilworth House Theatre (North Kilworth)

Yoga/Pilates Studio

Bennd Yoga (Market Harborough)RK Wellness (Market Harborough)

Wedding Venue

Bridge House Barn (Kibworth Beauchamp)Hothorpe Hall (Theddingworth)

Women’s Fashion Store

No 34 Boutique (Market Harborough)Armcandy Bag Co (Market Harborough)

Bridal Store

Pink Confetti (Broughton Astley)

Café

Pennbury Farm Cafe (Great Glen)Jaga (Market Harborough)

Children’s Business

Bloom Baby (Market Harborough)

Farmshop/Deli