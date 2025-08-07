From Braunstone to BBC: Meet Leicester’s new online star

A Leicester estate agent has unexpectedly found himself in the local spotlight, not for a property listing, but for the videos he’s sharing online about the city’s hidden history, forgotten buildings and beloved neighbourhoods.

John Ghent, born and raised in Leicester, has built a growing fanbase on social media thanks to his funny, relatable and surprisingly educational content about local landmarks and housing estates. With videos reaching over 1.5 million views, John is quickly becoming one of Leicester’s most recognisable local content creators.

“It all started with a video about Churchgate and how the nightlife scene had changed over the years,” says John. “It completely blew up, and I’ve not looked back since.”

John, who now lives in Braunstone Town with his wife Emma and daughters Abbie and Freya, started his career as a trainee estate agent in 2008. In 2017, he launched his own business and has been helping people buy and sell homes across the city ever since.

Ghents quirky educational videos have reached over 1 million views

But it’s his videos, covering everything from underpasses to old pubs, that have put him on the map recently.

“I look at things differently now. I’ll spot a substation or a jitty and wonder, ‘what used to be here?’ Leicester is full of fascinating places that we walk past every day without realising their history.”

John’s most popular content features Leicester council estates, local nightlife of the past, and iconic buildings with a twist, like the house on Dulverton Road that once belonged to Barnes Wallis, inventor of the WWII bouncing bomb. He also shares stories about long-forgotten tram lines, railway bridges, and even a plane crash on Stocking Farm that many locals had never heard of.

Recently featured on BBC Radio Leicester’s Ben Jackson Show, John’s popularity is rising as quickly as his follower count.

Local estate agent John Ghent is making waves on social media

“The response after the radio show was amazing. So many people reached out, it’s great to feel that connection with the community.”

Beyond recognition, his videos have also boosted his estate agency work.

“People now ask me for all sorts of property advice, and I’ve been able to help promote local causes too. I love being part of Leicester’s fabric, past and present.”

With his YouTube channel steadily growing and talk of longer, documentary-style videos on the cards, John is open to collaborations and brand partnerships that align with his authentic, grassroots approach.

“I’m still running my estate agency full-time, but the content is going nowhere. There’s so much more of Leicester left to explore. One day, who knows, maybe even Netflix will come calling!”

From tunnels and trees to terraces and trams, John’s content offers a nostalgic and honest look at a city that’s often overlooked. And judging by the comments and conversations his videos spark, Leicester locals are loving it.

You can follow John’s journey, discover surprising facts about your own neighbourhood, or get in touch for collaboration opportunities via:

Instagram: @john_ghent.estate_agent