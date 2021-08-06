Four global companies - including Amazon - are set to create up to 1,600 new jobs at Magna Park near Lutterworth

Four high-profile worldwide companies are set to create up to 1,600 new jobs at Magna Park near Lutterworth.

The massive multi-million pound shot in the arm for the enormous distribution centre has been hailed as “a significant boost for the local economy” in the Harborough district.

Cllr Phil King, who leads Harborough council, spoke out as Amazon became the latest big business to take on storage and distribution space at Magna Park.

GLP, the company which owns the sprawling logistics hub, today said the global online retail titan has secured two units.

They add up to more than 1 million square feet.

Amazon is acting after healthcare distribution company Movianto, JD.com and logistics specialist Whistl have also moved in to the gigantic warehouse powerhouse off the M1.

“Collectively, the four blue chip businesses could create up to 1,600 new jobs,” said Harborough District Council.

Cllr King, who heads up the local authority, said: “This announcement shows that the Harborough district continues to be a pull for major businesses with exceptionally strong credentials.

“This represents significant investment into the district which will create a diverse range of jobs for local workers and benefit wider communities.”

The council leader added: “The district’s central location in the country makes it attractive, with excellent links for businesses.

“And our Invest in Harborough agenda continues to champion the district’s investment potential.”

Gwyn Stubbings, planning director at GLP, said: “We are delighted to confirm that we have successfully leased units MPS1 to MPS4 at Magna Park South.

“The four new units, built speculatively in 2020, extend to 1.3 million sq ft and will be occupied by JD.Com, Whistl, Movianto and Amazon.”

He added: “This is a very significant milestone for the next phase of Magna Park.

“And it demonstrates the continued commercial and market attractiveness of Magna Park to internationally-renowned businesses.