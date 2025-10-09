Forterra supports DIY SOS in delivering accessible home for Leicester family

Building products manufacturer Forterra has once again joined forces with DIY SOS, this time helping to transform the home of eight-year-old Isla, who lives with a rare genetic bone condition. Forterra has donated their Bison Precast beam-and-block flooring system, forming the foundation for essential renovations to make Isla’s Leicester home fully accessible.

Isla, from Aylestone, Leicester, was born with mandibuloacral dysplasia, a condition that causes brittle bones and premature aging, severely affecting her mobility and independence. Simple daily tasks, like reaching door handles and light switches, have long been a struggle, and with the only bathroom upstairs, getting around the house was becoming increasingly difficult.

Determined to give Isla a home where she can move safely and independently, the DIY SOS team launched a major renovation effort, and Forterra was proud to play a part. Their beam-and-block flooring system was vital in providing a strong, stable base for the ambitious redesign, which included: lowered light switches and door handles to give Isla more control over her surroundings; a downstairs bathroom, removing the challenge of reaching the first floor when she’s tired; extra handrails along the stairs for better support and safety.

More than 1,000 volunteers applied to help with the build, one of the highest numbers ever seen for a DIY SOS project. Over 160 tradespeople and supporters arrived at Isla’s home to carry out the work, completing a month’s worth of construction in just one day.

0042 - Forterra's Hannah Yell (Key Account Manager - Specification) and Jordan Ball (Area Sales Manager - Bison Flooring) at the DIY SOS reveal

Isla’s mother, Stacey, described the impact of the project: “It already has changed our lives. I have that peace of mind knowing Isla's needs will be met when we go back into that house.

“When we found out it was happening, we all cried with joy. The support shown to us has been overwhelming, but so beautiful as well.”

For Forterra, this project is another step in their ongoing commitment to supporting communities. The company previously provided their beam-and-block flooring system for a DIY SOS build in Kidderminster and were eager to assist once again in Leicester.

Joe Parker, Head of Marketing Communications at Forterra, said: “We are honoured to contribute to another DIY SOS build, helping to create a home where Isla can move freely and comfortably.”

DIY SOS Project Manager Ian Hodgkinson praised the enormous effort put in by volunteers and tradespeople, stating: “We will be moving islands for Isla, there’s no doubt about that. It’s the only TV show where we can leave a legacy, and it’s an absolute privilege to be involved.”

As the project neared completion, Stacey shared a heartfelt message: “Thank you will never be enough for everything everyone is offering and doing for us. Just know that this is changing our lives, and we are beyond appreciative of it.”

For more information on Forterra’s beam-and-block flooring systems, visit: https://www.forterra.co.uk/bison/beam-block-floors/.