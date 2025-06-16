Fledgling Lutterworth kitchen designer takes home national award

23-year-old Lutterworth kitchen designer Georgia Astley has won the Rising Star Award at a national industry ceremony surrounded by her peers.

A member of the Kutchenhaus Lutterworth showroom team, located at Unit 2, Church Street, Lutterworth, Georgia was nominated in KBB Review’s Retail & Design Awards 2025, one of the kitchen industry’s most prestigious awards which celebrates professional talent, innovative retailers and standout projects.

The Rising Star category, in which Georgia won, looks at upcoming exemplary kitchen designers, their career, and their achievements.

“I didn’t realise the scale of the awards until I was actually announced as a finalist,” said Georgia. “It has been incredibly rewarding to be recognised both within my role and within the wider industry.”

She continued: “To be honest, I was just happy to be there on the night, so to win was a complete shock. Being in the role I am at this point in my career is something I’m proud of, and day-to-day I feel I just get on with the job. To receive this award is a huge confidence boost and justification that I am on the right path and excelling.”

At age 18, Georgia decided against going to university, instead opting for a work-based career route which saw her get more involved in her dad’s fitting business where she uncovered a newfound passion for designing kitchens.

“My dad’s business meant I got to see the industry, and I progressed from sweeping floors to helping fit kitchens. Specifically, I fell in love with the design side of things and witnessing the end result of my design work was incredibly rewarding and motivated me further.”

In 2021, Georgia was snapped up by Coalville Kitchens in Leicestershire in the role of apprentice junior designer and, following the opening of co-owner Luke Wedgbury’s German kitchen showroom, Kutchenhaus Lutterworth, Georgia was swiftly promoted to the role of branch manager.

“They have really put their trust in me and fast-tracked my career, so I’m hugely grateful to them for that opportunity. Working at Kutchenhaus Lutterworth has been great and I’m across several areas; from kitchen design to sales support and customer service. It’s an environment that I relish, and I hope to continue to build connections with customers and deliver kitchens that they’re delighted with for many years.”

Kutchenhaus is the UK’s fastest-growing kitchen franchise business with over 80 showrooms across the UK. Known for creating affordable German kitchens which are beautifully designed and skilfully engineered, the brand delivers an exceptional experience for its customers and holds a 5-star Trustpilot score.

For more information and to speak with the Lutterworth team, please email: [email protected]