Final phase of Airfield Business Park is underway after groundbreaking ceremony in Harborough

The final phase of the Airfield Business Park is underway after a groundbreaking ceremony in Market Harborough.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With businesses first moving in in 2019, Leicestershire County Council’s (LCC's) development has been fully let at every stage.

A special event was held to mark the start of construction, featuring councillors, Leicestershire-based architects IMA Architects, building contractors Britcon and project managers Pulse Consult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A local company expanding their business into a new unit when work has finished were also in attendance.

Cllr Phil King (division member for Market Harborough West & Foxton), Nick Shepherd (managing director of Britcon), Declan Keegan (Leicestershire County Council director of corporate resources), Tony Foster (managing director of Bramble Foods) and Andrea Hopkins (Leicestershire County Council).

Councillor Lee Breckon, cabinet member for corporate resources, said: “It is fantastic for work to begin on the final phase of this successful business park.

“Airfield is popular with businesses and it’s brilliant that we’re able to help thriving businesses expand. We’ve been able to keep our local businesses local, boosting both employment and the Leicestershire economy.”

Many of the commercial units have already been let. Tenants include fine foods manufacturer and distributor Bramble Foods, who already employ more than 140 people in Market Harborough. They will occupy a 67,000 sq. ft unit to expand their growing business when work is completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Foster, managing director of Bramble Foods, said: “We are very pleased that work has begun on our new distribution unit, it secures the future of Bramble Foods Group in Market Harborough and will be an important part of our continued growth.

Andrea Hopkins (Leicestershire County Council), Tony Foster (managing director of Bramble Foods) and Declan Keegan (Leicestershire County Council director of corporate resources).

“We launched Bramble Foods in 2008 in the town with a team of six people we now employ over 140 from the local area so it was very important to us that we kept the local tie.

“With the town growing so quickly it is essential that projects like this continue to help create local jobs and bolster the local economy.

“Bramble will continue to operate from two other sites in town, the preserve manufacturing site on the Riverside Industrial estate and the Bakery and packing facility on Crosby road.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LCC said sustainability will also be "at the forefront of the county council-led development".

Located next to the roundabout on the B6047 Harborough Road, the development will also include a Costa Coffee and will be capable of hosting a second drive-thru unit.