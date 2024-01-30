Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When asked about the expansion Mike said;

“We have recently undergone a rebrand. New name, new logo, new uniform and new ideas. It felt like the perfect time to find a new location and some new members”

The classes Mike teaches are a mixture of traditional Chinese martial arts, kickboxing and modern fitness and he really wanted the new look of the club to reflect these influences.

Mike and some of his younger students proudly wearing their new uniform.

Mike went on to say “I’m so excited about all the amazing work we are doing in both Desborough and Market Harborough.

Our club is growing really quickly and we have just celebrated our second year. My daughter Emily and I, started the club as an afterschool activity in the school where I teach, and it's gone from strength to strength ever since."

East Midlands Kung Fu was recently recognised with a club colours award from The British Martial Arts and Boxing Association as having the highest safeguarding standards in British martial arts, an award that Mike and Emily are very proud of.

Emily says “It’s great to see how the club has grown in the last 2 years and I’m really proud of the work we are doing. It's lovely being part of such a strong community. Watching the kids grow up and develop confidence through their Kung Fu really makes me and Dad happy.”

