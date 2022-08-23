Family-owned bakery in Harborough shuts due to pressures of 'current economic climate'

The bakery has shut its door across three sites.

A family business has shut its doors after a year in the town.

Northamptonshire-based firm Kings Cliffe Bakery – which specialises in handmade bread and cakes – has three sites across Harborough, Kings Cliffe and Stamford.

But it has been forced to close all three sites due to increased costs in fuel, energy and ingredients along with interest rates and national insurance contributions with owner Tom Priestly saying it was no longer viable to continue.

He said: “It is with a very heavy heart and deep regret that Kings Cliffe Bakery has ceased trading.

“I would like to thank all of our wholesale and retail customers both new and old for their valued custom and support over many years.

“Lastly, I would like to thank my amazing team. As one of them just said to me we are like a family and that we are. Yes we have our fallings out, our crossed words and stresses but we have looked out for each other and supported each other throughout and in particular during Covid.

“I would also add that small businesses are going to need their customers more than ever, please continue to support, please shop local, post the positive reviews, and share the posts. These are difficult times."

The bakery has a history spanning more than 200 years where it was based in the East Northamptonshire village of Kings Cliffe.

It provided not only homemade goods for locals but wholesale items for businesses.

Owners opened their first shop and cafe in Stamford in 2019, before branching out into Harborough last year.

Tom added: "The current economic climate with the quite unprecedented increases in fuel, energy and ingredient costs along with interest rates and national insurance contributions have meant as things stand it is no longer viable to continue.

“I do not know what the future holds, we may be back in some form in the future but for now we are off for a drink and it is a case of see you later alligator.”