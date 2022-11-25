Courses are over five weekly sessions of two hours each, in the church hall in Great Bowden.Richard said: "The courses will provide ample opportunity to ask questions and there will also be 'homework' for each attendee to complete prior to the next meeting, and whilst not onerous it is designed to help try out topics learnt during the day’s session to reinforce understanding and application."Next course starts Saturday January 14 and there’s a free ‘taster’ session scheduled for Saturday December 10 from 10am – 12pm.Richard is a qualified professional photo competition judge for registered photo clubs and groups within a number of local counties.To find out more visit www.photousphotography.co.uk, email [email protected] or call 07786 036563.