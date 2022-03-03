Entrepreneurs across Harborough urged to go green - and discover how to cut their carbon footprint

Harborough Grow-on Centre

Entrepreneurs across Harborough are being urged to go green - and discover how to cut their carbon footprint and be more sustainable.

Harborough Go Green Business Convention, being put on by Harborough District Council, will help businesses promote green ideas and solutions and become more environmentally-friendly.

“It will help local businesses stay ahead of the curve and respond to customer demand for a more climate-friendly approach,” said the council.

The event is to be held at Harborough Grow-on Centre at the Compass Point Business Park off Northampton Road, Market Harborough, from 9.15am-3pm on Monday March 21.

Harborough MP Neil O'Brien will launch the session with a keynote speech focused on Government policies helping businesses boost their green credentials.

Training and advice will also be provided by experts and green-focused organisations as they help businesses identify and achieve their top three green priorities.

Sessions on e-bikes, green loans and more sustainable business travel will also be staged.

Cllr Phil King, who leads Harborough council, said: “Climate change is a key issue for businesses and I am pleased we are able to support local enterprises in addressing this.

“We want the Harborough district to be the place for ‘green’ businesses,” he said.

“There is a full packed agenda for the day which will give businesses the ideas and tools they need to reduce their impact on the environment.”

MP Neil O’Brien said: “This is a hugely important agenda, so well done to Harborough District Council for convening this session.

“There are lots of very practical, affordable and innovative ways that businesses of all shapes and sizes can reduce their carbon footprint and help the environment.

“So I’d very much encourage people to sign up and learn more about this.”

Pre-booking for the event is required and breakfast, lunch and refreshments will be provided.