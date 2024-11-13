Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An empty house in Kibworth could be converted into a funeral home after new plans emerged.

Lisa Cook has applied to revamp the currently empty building and include a new chapel of rest.

The plan, which has been submitted to Harborough District Council (HDC), centres on number 26 in Kibworth Beauchamp’s New Road. The property is currently empty, with Ms Cook’s plan set to partially convert it into a funeral director business.

Change of use proposals include an office, arranging room and chapel of rest.

26 New Road, Kibworth Beauchamp, could be partially converted into a funeral director business.

Documents note that associated parking for visitors will be provided, although plans also state there are no plans to increase the three car parking spaces. Part of the building will be retained for residential purposes, housing a lounge, utility and kitchen downstairs and three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.

The planned opening hours for the site are Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.

Residents can view and comment on the plans on HDC’s website until Friday, October 29. A decision is then due to be made by Friday, December 27.