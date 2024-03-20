Easter Egg Hunt with a difference near Harborough - dogs welcome and humans go free!

Photo by Annie Spratt/ Unsplash

An Easter Egg Hunt with a difference is taking place in a village on the edge of Harborough.

Dog grooming service Knots and Tangles is hosting the Easter Day event, from 10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm, at its Billesdon venue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

People are invited to bring their canine companions to join in competitions and games.

Guests can enjoy a free welcome drink and a cake, and take part in an Easter hamper raffle.

Tickets are £10 per pooch and humans go free.