Easter Egg Hunt with a difference near Harborough - dogs welcome and humans go free!
But furry companions pay £10
An Easter Egg Hunt with a difference is taking place in a village on the edge of Harborough.
Dog grooming service Knots and Tangles is hosting the Easter Day event, from 10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm, at its Billesdon venue.
People are invited to bring their canine companions to join in competitions and games.
Guests can enjoy a free welcome drink and a cake, and take part in an Easter hamper raffle.
Tickets are £10 per pooch and humans go free.
Visit www.knotsntangles.co.uk to book.