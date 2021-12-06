Driver pops into a Harborough garage to buy new tyres – and ends up winning a brand new £37,000 car

Josh Colvin, Ben Clark of Kwik Fit, Sarah Megan (winner) and Scott Banks (Pirelli) celebrate Sarah's win

A young mum on a mission popped into a Market Harborough garage to buy new tyres for her car – and ended up winning a brand new £37,000 Volvo SUV.

Christmas has come early for Sarah Megan, 30, after she struck the jackpot when she dropped into the Kwik Fit outlet on St Mary’s Road, Market Harborough.

Thrilled Sarah has won a grey Volvo XC40 R-Design after her name was pulled out of the hat in front of thousands of people from all over the UK who’d entered the prize draw.

Scott Banks (Pirelli), Josh Colvin and Ben Clark of Kwik Fit, with Sarah Megan in her prize car

“It was a massive shock when I got the call saying I had won a car - it was just amazing,” she said.

Sarah, of Kibworth Beauchamp, had to act fast after she found out the tyres on her Seat Arona SUV were worn down past the legal limit and had become unsafe.

The shocked new mum had her six-month-old baby son Alex in the car – and knew there was no time to waste.

So Sarah called her dad David for help as her husband Tom was at work.

Sarah Megan won a brand new car after buying Pirelli tyres at Kwik Fit in Market Harborough

David immediately urged her to go to Kwik Fit in Market Harborough.

Staff there recommended fitting new Pirelli tyres to her vehicle.

As Sarah is currently on maternity leave from her marketing job and money is tight, her generous dad also paid for the new tyres to make sure his daughter and baby grandson were safe.

Getting new Pirelli tyres also qualified her to go into the company’s nationwide competition.

And after picking up the keys to her new car, Sarah said: “The combination of being on maternity leave and the impact of the pandemic has meant we’ve been watching our pennies so I wasn’t happy about needing to buy new tyres.

“Dad came to the rescue by paying for the tyres and it was mum who suggested entering the competition.

“Neither Tom’s family nor mine have had any luck in winning competitions in the past but I thought it was worth giving this one a go,” she said.

“I did say to my Dad that he should really get the car as he bought the tyres - but thankfully he’s letting us keep it.

“I did have to promise him that I would pay more attention to maintenance and not let the tyres get so worn down in the future though!”

Josh Colvin, manager of Kwik Fit’s Market Harborough centre, presented Sarah with her new car.

“It’s brilliant that of all the drivers in the UK it is one of our customers who has won the car.

“Sarah is obviously very lucky to have a generous dad who paid for her new tyres, but now on top of that she is getting the gift of a new car as well,” said Josh.

“It’s a pleasure to be able to hand over the keys to her and we thank Pirelli for offering such a fantastic prize.”

Pirelli UK Commercial Director Jason Sugden said: “Congratulations to Sarah and her family on winning our prize of a brand-new Volvo XC40 R-Design.

“We are delighted to have been able to present Sarah with her prize in perfect time for the holidays.