Dragons' Den star gives boost to Harborough small business owner

A small business owner has welcomed a number of new supporters thanks to a boost from a Dragons’ Den star.
Jen Parker, owner of Market Harborough-based Fuzzy Flamingo, tweeted entrepreneur Theo Paphitis during ‘Small Business Sunday’ about her publishing services.
And she was delighted when the Dragon chose her as one of six weekly winners to be retweeted to his some half a million followers.
The Small Business Sunday was set up by Theo in 2010 to support small businesses in the UK.
And Jen says she has definitely seen a boost by gaining more social media followers, enquiries for her services and orders for her own book.
She told the Mail: “I’m fairly new to Twitter, having established myself more on Facebook and Instagram, so still finding my feet. It is great to have support from Theo because it’s been tough trying to raise my profile and Theo has recognised my hard work and helped spread the word about what I do to his following.”
Theo Paphitis, who is chairman of high street businesses Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue said: “We are thrilled to welcome new Small Business Sunday members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.
“My vision is that everyone who has ever won a small business re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Jen Parker every success.”