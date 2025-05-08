Dr Jenni Bradford and ICAP from Market Harborough to play a crucial role in Innovate UK Award-Winning Grandparents Initiative

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Innovate UK Women in Innovation Awards is celebrating 50 women leading the charge in groundbreaking industries - from revolutionary peat-free farming solutions, to continuous green electricity, to an AI-powered platform that streamlines allergy management in schools.

This year’s winners, from Edinburgh to Southampton and Cardiff to Belfast, are tackling critical social, environmental and economic challenges, creating a robust pipeline of women-led businesses for future investment. Each will receive a £75,000 grant, personalised business coaching, and access to networking, role modelling and training opportunities.

One of the trailblazing winners of the Innovate UK Women in Innovation Award is the Grandparents Welcome National Framework, led by Sam Godfrey-Moore, founder of What’s On 4 Kids. Dr Jenni Bradford, head of ICAP (The Institute of Children’s Activity Providers), is proud to take on a key role in this groundbreaking project.

This highly collaborative project unites 24 visionary organisations from across the children’s activities sector, supported by George Bevis, founder of banking service Tide and a renowned social entrepreneur. The initiative leverages cutting-edge digital technologies to encourage grandparents across the UK to attend pre-school and extra-curricular activities with their grandchildren, strengthening intergenerational bonds and driving growth for women-led businesses in the sector.

Dr Jenni Bradford and ICAP to Play a Crucial Role in Innovate UK Award-Winning Grandparents Initiative

Dr Jenni says: Children’s activities offer fantastic benefits for everyone involved. This project is a great opportunity to bring more children and their grandparents together, helping them make the most of those benefits. Research like this is crucial for developing new insights that can positively impact Market Harborough and our wider society. I’m excited to see how this project can support grandparents, their families, and their communities.

The children’s activities sector, championed by What’s On 4 Kids, supports over 2 million children weekly, contributes £17.7bn annually to the UK economy, with 92% of businesses women-led. This project not only celebrates the vital role of grandparents in childcare but also fosters collaboration and innovation across the sector.

Dr Jenni says: As an education expert, I bring a wealth of knowledge and research skills to support the framework’s goals.

Research highlights significant hurdles for women entrepreneurs, including access to funding, and a lack of networks and visible role models. The Innovate UK Women in Innovation Awards address these issues, enabling women innovators to scale their businesses, whilst making a powerful impact on our economy and society.

Dr Jenni talking on stage about the benefits of ICAP membership to Children's Activity Providers

Since launching in 2016, the Innovate UK Women in Innovation Awards have invested over £11 million in 200 women innovators and has built a vibrant community of over 10,500 women business leaders.

The awards continue to champion high-potential women business leaders from diverse backgrounds: 36% of the winners are from ethnic minority groups (excluding white minorities); 22% have long term conditions, illnesses or disabilities; and 50% have caring or parental responsibilities.

The award winners, who represent a broad range of high growth industries - from health tech and agriculture to renewable energy and education – also span every nation and region of the UK.

The Awards drew 1,452 applications from women business leaders, 52% up on last year. This record-breaking engagement highlights the high demand for innovation support and potential to drive economic growth from women leading businesses in the UK. In total, £3.75 million in government funding is being awarded, with each recipient receiving 50% more than previous years.

Recent data across all Innovate UK competitions shows that 1 in 3 successful grant applications are now led by women, a significant jump from 1 in 7 when Women in Innovation was first launched.

Sam Godfrey-Moore, founder and Managing Director at What’s On 4 Kids said: “I’m honoured to receive this Innovate UK’s Women in Innovation Award, joining an incredible group of inspiring women from across the UK. This recognition not only enables innovation but also shines a spotlight on the vital role the children’s activities sector plays in supporting families and communities. I’m excited to spearhead this groundbreaking project, which unites leading organisations from across the sector to celebrate the important connection between grandparents and their grandchildren. Grandparents play a crucial role in family life, and this initiative will drive growth, innovation, and collaboration.”

Emily Nott, Head of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at Innovate UK, said: “Innovate UK’s Women in Innovation Awards spotlight the UK’s most groundbreaking women entrepreneurs. This year’s winners have shown incredible leadership and creativity. We’re thrilled to support them in scaling their businesses and inspiring the next wave of women innovators. Their success stories will undoubtedly pave the way for more women to enter and thrive in the world of innovation.”

Dr Stella Peace, Interim Executive Chair of Innovate UK, said: “The Women in Innovation programme is a powerful catalyst for change, not just for the brilliant women entrepreneurs it supports, but for the entire UK innovation landscape. By breaking down barriers and amplifying diverse voices, Innovate UK are fostering a more inclusive and dynamic ecosystem that drives progress across all sectors. This programme is about more than funding – it's about creating role models, building networks, and inspiring the next generation of women innovators to dream big and transform our world.’

Previous Women in Innovation Award winners have gone on to achieve remarkable success, including securing multi-million pound investments, expanding their operations, winning prestigious industry and royal awards, entering international markets, and forging high-profile partnerships with organisations such as Google, Disney and the NHS.

Explore all 50 of the remarkable award winners and discover how you could benefit from the programme by searching ‘Innovate UK Women in Innovation’ or visiting: bit.ly/IUKWomenInnovate