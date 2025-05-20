Double award win marks milestone year for Leicestershire Angels

A Hinckley-based in-home care business – whose staff are dubbed Angels by their clients – is celebrating after being recognised with not one, but two prestigious awards at the SME Leicestershire and Rutland Business Awards.

Visiting Angels West Leicestershire, led by local care entrepreneur Jade Thumwood, proudly took home silver awards for Employer of the Year and Innovation categories. The accolades come less than two years after Jade launched the business, making the recognition all the more special.

“It's incredible news,” said Jade. “We only launched last year, so this is a real testament to the hard work of our entire team – our Angels. Being recognised as an employer of choice and for the way we’re innovating care, with the technology and equipment we use, means a lot to us.”

Jade’s passion for care runs in the family. Inspired by her grandmother and mother, who both dedicated much of their lives to caring for others, Jade has always been driven to make a difference. After starting her own career in a care home during university, she went on to work in recruitment and sales before returning to her true calling. Determined to champion carers and raise standards in the sector, she founded Visiting Angels West Leicestershire with a ‘carer-centric’ approach at its heart.

“We’re here to make sure our carers feel truly valued, both emotionally and financially, for the incredible work they do,” explained Jade. “It’s a principle I’ve grown up with, watching my mum and nan give so much of themselves to others. Now, I’m lucky to be able to carry that forward in my own way. I’m so proud that the work we’ve been doing has been recognised in this way.”

The double award win marks the culmination of an exciting first chapter for the business, but Jade’s ambitions do not stop there. Hot on the heels of the awards ceremony, she announced the company’s expansion into Leicestershire South.

“As of today, I’ve signed contracts to start supporting Leicestershire South,” Jade revealed. “It feels like a natural next step after such a successful year. We’re expanding our services to reach a wider network across Leicestershire, so more people in our community can gain access to our award-winning care. It’s really exciting!”

For more information, or to see how Visiting Angels could help care for your loved ones, visit www.visiting-angels.co.uk/westleicestershire or call Jade and the team on 01455 413888.