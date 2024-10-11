Derek Redmond extends Champions contract

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Runner continues association with high-performance training provider

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Legendary British 400m runner Derek Redmond has signed a new three-year contract with high performance training provider Champions (UK) plc, which will take his association with the firm to 13 years.

Derek was part of the 1991 British 4x400m relay team that shocked the athletics world by beating the much-favoured USA quartet to claim the World Championships gold medal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A year later, he famously finished the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games with his father's support after sustaining a torn hamstring during the 400m semi-final, showcasing his mental and physical resilience in one of the most emotional Olympic moments of all time.

Derek Redmond (right) signs his new contract alongside Champions (UK)( plc CEO John Hayes

Those scenes were cited by Barack Obama during a speech in 2009, with the former President of the United States of America saying: “Derek Redmond bravely making it through with little help...moments of euphoria after years of hard work, moments when the human spirit triumphs over injury that should have been impossible to overcome.”

Derek has enjoyed a diverse career since retiring from running, which has included playing professional basketball for the Birmingham Bullets, working as the UK Athletics Director of Development, and Group Performance Director of Thomas International, as well as writing the book ‘Sport Is a Business and Business is a Sport’.

Recently it was announced that he has been selected to play in the 2025 World Basketball Championships for GB Men’s Over-55s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derek’s inspirational career has helped him to become a renowned motivational speaker, and he is also Head of Training and Development at Champions.

Champions CEO John Hayes said: “I'm thrilled that Olympic legend Derek Redmond has signed a new three-year contract with Champions UK plc!

“We've worked with Derek for 10 years and look forward to continuing our successful partnership.

“A World and European Champion and now a sought-after keynote and after dinner speaker, Derek shares insights on resilience, change, high-performance teams, motivation, inspiration, diversity and inclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has also been a fantastic host and auctioneer for our charity events here at Champions UK plc.”

Commenting on signing his new contact, Derek said: “It’s great to remain part of the Champions family and a privilege to work with John Hayes, his family and the whole team.”