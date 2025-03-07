Defibrillator installed at Kibworth Business Park

By News Reporter
Published 7th Mar 2025, 12:35 BST
The defib is mounted on the left-hand side of Unit 9, Nursery Court, next to Crouch Recovery, housed within a secure cabinet.
An emergency defibrillator (defib) machine has been installed at Kibworth Business Park.

This can be used by anyone in the business park and many residents who live nearby.

It is mounted on the left-hand side of Unit 9, Nursery Court, housed within a secure cabinet.

A spokesperson for the Kibworth Business Park said: "To access the cabinet, individuals must call 999 and provide their location, including the postcode LE8 OEX. The caller will then receive a door code from the operator to unlock the cabinet.

"Once the defibrillator is retrieved, it is very simple to use. The user should remove the black cover and open the device. Clear voice-prompt instructions from the machine will guide the user through the process.

"If any issues arise with the defibrillator, it will be marked as inactive in the national database. In such cases, the 999 call centre will not provide the door code."

