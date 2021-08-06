Date set for the opening of the new Poundland in Harborough town centre

Poundland is to open its new store in Market Harborough town centre on Saturday September 4.

Poundland is to open its new store in Market Harborough town centre on Saturday September 4.

The new discount store – which will create up to 16 new jobs - will throw open its doors to shoppers in the Commons car park at 9am.

The national budget shopping chain is moving into the old B&M site at Unit 10.

“The new store at Unit 10, The Commons shopping centre, Market Harborough, will recruit up to 16 colleagues,” said Poundland.

“And at around 6,000 square feet, the former B&M site will offer shoppers a wide range of items at Poundland’s amazing value.”

The new outlet will sell PEP&CO family clothing and PEP&CO homeware “which launched last year to rave reviews for its value and quality”.

“Market Harborough will have the very latest PEP&CO Home throws, cushions, photo frames and decorative pieces from its summer 2021 collections.

“The new store will also offer Poundland’s range of chilled and frozen food that has been introduced to more than 175 stores as part of project Diamond Ice,” added Poundland.

Poundland retail and transformation director Austin Cooke said: “We’ve been trying to bring our amazing value to Market Harborough for quite some time.

“We know our future customers have wanted us to be there too. “It’s brilliant to now be opening our doors!”

The shop will boast “barrier screens at checkouts and thorough and regular cleaning regimes applied across the day”. “Customers are asked to observe Government guidelines on social distancing and wearing masks,” said Poundland.

The new Poundland unit is actually owned by Harborough District Commercial Services Ltd (HDCS) (Harborough District Council’s Local Authority Trading company).

Norman Proudfoot, director of Harborough District Commercial Services, said: “Poundland is a welcome addition to this vital retail space in the centre of Market Harborough and will help to increase the footfall in an important part of the town centre.”

Cllr Phil King, the leader of Harborough council, said: “This is excellent news for the town centre and a real economic boost for the high street and the wider Harborough district. “Poundland will bring another shopping experience for our residents and visitors, as well as more job opportunities.

“It’s a signal of investor confidence from the retail sector and all helps to build an even more vibrant economy in the district.”