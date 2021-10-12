Crowds pour in to Harborough farm shop to pick their perfect pumpkin

Scores of people poured in to Farndon Fields farm shop at the weekend to pick their perfect pumpkin.

Mums, dads and their children were among a steady stream of families heading to Farndon Fields farm shop on Farndon Road, Market Harborough, as the town went pumpkin crazy.

Mums, dads and their children were among a steady stream of families heading to Farndon Fields farm shop on Farndon Road, Market Harborough, as the town went pumpkin crazy.

The town’s multi award-winning outlet has a record 40,000-plus pumpkins to plump for this autumn with Halloween looming on Sunday October 31.

And don’t worry if you missed out at the weekend.

You will be able to pop along to the farm shop every day from this Friday (October 15) to Sunday October 31 to nab your very own pumpkin.

Click here to watch a video of the pumpkin field.

Prize pumpkins start at £1.50 and there’s plenty of parking in the pumpkin-packed fields just a three-minute drive from the shop.

You are being urged to wear your wellies because it may well be muddy.

And you are being encouraged to book your entrance tickets through the farm shop’s website.

Tickets are £2 per person with under-threes free.

You can visit the farm shop’s website here: https://www.farndonfields.co.uk