Covid barriers removed outside the Post Office in Harborough town centre
Little things like this show that the town is slowly getting back to normal after the pandemic
Monday, 26th July 2021, 9:49 am
Updated
Monday, 26th July 2021, 9:50 am
Barriers on the road outside the Post Office in Market Harborough town centre have been removed today (Monday).
They were set up outside the business on Adam and Eve Street during the Covid-19 pandemic last year to help enforce social distancing.
Customers and shoppers will now be able to use the full width of the street again as lockdown measures are gradually lifted, said Harborough District Council.