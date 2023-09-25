Couples and staff left in dark as popular wedding venue and hotel on edge of Harborough district closes suddenly

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Couples and hotel staff have been left in the dark after a popular wedding venue on the edge of the Harborough district announced its shock closure at the weekend.

Worried brides and grooms-to-be can’t get through to Catthorpe Manor to find out what’s happening about their big days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scores of people have taken to social media to share their concerns about the sudden announcement.

Leonie and Luke Griffin at Catthorpe Manor Estate on their wedding day.

A post from a former employee at Catthorpe Manor (see pic) has since been deleted.

On the door of the venue, a sign says: “Sadly with immediate effect Catthorpe Manor has ceased trading.”

Robert Facer, who runs Rugby Discos, said: “The venue hasn't told anyone that they're closing so many brides will be in the dark.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I really care about what I do and there is nothing worse on this earth than a stressed out and worried bride.”

A notice at the venue.

Businesses in the Harborough and Rugby area have been pulling together to offer help to wedding parties.

Robert added: “The first priority right now is reassuring existing clients that it will be okay and there are people around prepared to help.

“What I like most about this community when something like this happens, the people who genuinely want to help collectively help together.”

Leonie Griffin recently held her wedding at the venue.

The post has since been deleted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “It’s such sad news about Catthorpe Manor Estate as our wedding day here was just perfect from the staff to the grounds.

"We were so lucky we managed to have our perfect day.”