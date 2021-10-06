Couple launch new self-storage business in Harborough

Entrepreneurs Sam and Gary Hunt are elated after getting the easyStorage franchise for Leicestershire and Coventry off the ground.

A local couple are launching a new self-storage business in Market Harborough.

“easyStorage is a member of the easy family of brands and offers a no-frills approach to pricing as well as storage,” they said.

The operation currently covers 37 cities in 11 different countries.

“Market Harborough is consistently featured in the press as one of the best places to live in the country and has great transport links," said Sam.

“So it caught the attention of easyStorage as the perfect location to operate from.

"We take easyStorage to the customer and collect and seal everything within purpose-built pods, on-site.

“These are then taken into storage and returned as and when the customer chooses, though access can be arranged for any customer that wants it.”

Both Sam and Gary, who moved to the town in 2005, have spent much of their working lives in the public sector.

Sam worked in nursing and policing while Gary walked the beat in Market Harborough as a police officer until leaving the force in 2018.

Sam also volunteers for the town’s successful Jubilee Foodbank and they are both “keen to continue to support the local community and charities”.

“We hope that as the business begins to grow, we will be able to offer employment and training opportunities to job seekers in the local community,” said Sam.