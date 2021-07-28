Countryside pub near Harborough wins coveted award

The Tollemache Arms in Harrington has been crowned the best pub in Northamptonshire in the National Pub & Bar Awards 2021.

Staff at a popular countryside pub near Market Harborough are thrilled after carrying off a coveted accolade.

The Tollemache Arms in Harrington has been crowned the best pub in Northamptonshire in the National Pub & Bar Awards 2021.

The historic rustic inn with a glorious thatched roof and low beams is now aiming to take on the UK's finest pubs in the national competition finals later this year.

But first the Tollemache Arms will go into battle against leading pubs from across the East Midlands, including Melton Mowbray’s Round Corner Brewing Taproom, as they bid to become the regional top dog.

Ecstatic landlord Joe Buckley said: "We are super proud that we have been awarded the county winner award.

“We are very lucky to have such a beautiful large garden.

“But it is all about attention to detail and the brilliant team that are working here.”

He added: “They are doing an amazing job with all the pressure that has been on them since reopening.”

The Tollemache Arms has been recognised after all aspects of the business was meticulously analysed and scrutinised by the panel of judges.

Along with thousands of pubs all over the UK, the village inn has had to tackle and negotiate 18 months of tough Covid-19 restrictions and closures through the pandemic.

Both staff and customers have had to adapt to Track and Trace, facemasks and table service app as well as multiple lockdowns.

The Tollemache Arms has also offered a drive-through, takeaway kits and a cocktail delivery service which has gone down a storm with their army of regulars.

The winning pubs will be officially crowned at a red carpet celebration in London on Monday September 6.