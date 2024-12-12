The man was told Storm Darragh wasn’t a storm, despite significant damage 😱

A man’s insurance claim was rejected because winds only hit 53mph, below the insurer's 55mph storm threshold

Storm Darragh, caused significant damage to his property, including his chimney and aerial

After the man shared his story, his insurer agreed to settle the claim

The Association of British Insurers confirms a storm is defined as having wind speeds of at least 55mph

Other locals experienced similar issues with their insurers, facing denials despite significant storm damage

Dennis Iliffe, a homeowner from Kidderminster, was left "absolutely astounded" when his insurer refused to cover damage to his property caused by the recent Storm Darragh.

Despite 53mph winds causing damage to his chimney and aerial, his insurance provider, Ageas, argued that Darragh was not technically a storm, as the gusts were insufficient to meet their definition of such weather.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) defines a storm as "a period of violent weather" with gusts reaching at least 48 knots (55 mph), a standard that insurers frequently use to determine eligibility for payouts.

For some of Iliffe’s neighbours, whose properties also sustained damage, this strict interpretation also led to denied claims, but after paying £500 for repairs out of pocket, Iliffe shared his story with the BBC, prompting Ageas to reverse its decision.

Incidents like these highlight the complexities and frustrations of storm insurance in the UK, particularly as winter weather grows increasingly unpredictable.

Understanding when you can and cannot claim for storm damage is essential to avoid similar disputes, so let’s break down the rules, surprising exclusions and steps you can take to ensure your property is protected.

(Photos: Getty Images) | Getty Images

When can you claim insurance for storm damage?

Storm insurance in the UK is typically covered under standard home insurance policies, which include two main components: buildings insurance and contents insurance.

Buildings insurance covers damage to the structure of your property, such as the roof, walls and windows. If high winds, torrential rain or flying debris cause damage to your home, you can usually claim repairs under your buildings insurance.

Contents insurance protects the items inside your home. If a storm causes flooding, which leads to damage to your furniture, electronics or other belongings, you may be eligible for compensation.

But insurers have specific criteria to define what constitutes a “storm.” It typically includes:

Winds exceeding 55 mph

Heavy rainfall (eg, more than 25mm in an hour)

Snowfall or hail severe enough to cause damage

If the weather event doesn’t meet these thresholds, insurers may reject claims, even if damage occurs.

When can’t you claim after a storm?

While storm insurance provides essential protection, there are circumstances where claims may be denied, often to the surprise of homeowners.

Insurers expect that your property is well-maintained, and claims may be rejected if the damage results from wear and tear, neglect, or pre-existing issues. For instance, if a storm exacerbates an already loose roof tile, the insurer might refuse to pay out.

Outbuildings and garden features like sheds, fences, and garden furniture may also not be covered under your policy - some policies exclude these items unless explicitly added as extra coverage.

And while buildings insurance often covers damage caused by falling trees during a storm, it may not extend to the cost of removing the tree unless it damages insured property.

The best way to determine whether your insurance policy covers your specific circumstances is to check directly with your provider.

How can I make a weather-related insurance claim?

The steps to follow to make a claim on your insurance for weather-related damages will vary from provider to provider, and depend on the policy you are on, but we can offer a few standard tips.

First, carefully review your insurance policy to understand what weather-related events are covered and what conditions apply to your claim.

Take photos or videos of the damage caused by the weather-related event; this documentation will be crucial when submitting your claim.

Notify your insurance provider as soon as possible after the damage occurs. They will guide you through the claims process and provide you with the necessary forms to fill out.

Complete all the required claim forms accurately and provide as much detail as possible about the damage incurred.

Attach any supporting documents, such as photographs, videos, receipts for repairs or replacements, and any other relevant evidence that can substantiate your claim.

Send your completed claim forms and supporting documents to your insurance provider through the method they specify (online, email or through the post).

After submitting your claim, follow up with your insurance provider regularly to check on the status of your claim and provide any additional information they may require.

Your insurance provider will assess your claim to determine whether it meets the terms and conditions of your policy. If approved, they will provide you with the details of your payout.

Once your claim is approved, you will receive your payout according to the terms of your policy. This may be in the form of a direct payment or reimbursement for expenses incurred due to the weather-related damage.

