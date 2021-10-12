Sainsbury's reveals plans for Desborough store

A CGI view of how the store could look

Those living in Desborough could soon have another major food retailer to shop at after Sainsbury's announced plans to open a store there.

The supermarket giants have unveiled a bid to build an 11,000 sq ft shop on the northern edge of the town, next to the BP petrol station and near the Magnetic Park distribution centre.

The announcement will be welcome news to residents who have for years faced a choice between going to a Co-op, who have a 'monopoly' on food shopping in the town, or travelling to Kettering or Market Harborough.

Where the store could be located

And it's been a long time coming - seven years after Tesco abandoned plans to build a store on the old Lawrence factory site and more than a decade after previous Sainsbury's suggestions came to nothing.

Desborough Town Council chairman Cllr Phil Sawford said the option of another major food retailer would be welcomed by people in the town.

He said: "The town is set to grow and I think there is a major opportunity here."

Sainsbury's is preparing to submit a planning application to North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) for the store and has launched a virtual consultation at www.sainsburys-desborough.co.uk.

If approved the shop would create an estimated 40 jobs and include an in-store Argos click and collect service.

It would have 126 car parking spaces, electric vehicle fast charging points and cycle parking.

Sainsbury's hope to start work on-site in spring 2022, subject to planning permission, and hope to open the store in winter 2022.

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s property director, said: ‘We understand the demand for improving shopping choice locally, and are therefore pleased to now be sharing our proposals for a brand-new store in Desborough.

"Our plans for the store will incorporate a number of sustainability elements to ensure that it is a store built for the future, which is a part of our wider strategy to become a Net Zero business by 2040 at the latest.

“We are committed to serving, supporting and investing in the local community and look forward to delivering the best possible store for Desborough.”

NNC's Cllr David Howes added: “One of the biggest things people in the town tell me is they wished there was another major food retailer in the town, so I think it goes without saying that subject to seeing the final planning application this is something that I’m very excited about.