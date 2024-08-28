Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liam and Noel Gallagher could split again before Oasis make it to the stage 🎸

The Gallagher brothers have announced a highly anticipated UK and Ireland stadium tour under the Oasis banner for 2025

But given their notoriously volatile relationship, there’s concern that the tour might be cancelled if the brothers fall out before the events

Fans are generally entitled to a full refund, including booking fees, if the tour is cancelled

Ticketmaster will automatically refund tickets if the event is cancelled and not rescheduled

Ticketmaster’s Event Ticket Protector Insurance covers personal reasons for missing the event but doesn’t apply to event cancellations

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gallagher brothers are back together - at least for now.

After years of speculation, Liam and Noel have announced a series of highly anticipated UK and Ireland stadium shows for 2025 under the iconic Oasis banner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oasis were one of the biggest bands of the 1990s, known for anthems like ‘Wonderwall’ and ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger,’ and the announcement has sent waves of excitement through the music world.

But the band was equally famous for the volatile relationship between the Gallagher brothers, which led to the band’s abrupt split in 2009.

Liam and Noel have publicly traded insults ever since, making any collaboration between them seem impossible - until now.

The announcement of a 2025 reunion tour has thrilled fans, but the brothers’ rocky history casts a shadow over the proceedings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given their famously tumultuous relationship, the question on everyone’s mind is: will they actually make it to the stage, or will the band split up again before the tour? If that does happen,, what happens to the fans who’ve already shelled out for tickets?

With tickets on sale on Saturday 31 August - and expected to command high prices due to unprecedented demand - it’s crucial for fans to understand their rights and what options are available if the reunion tour is called off.

Liam and Noal Gallagher (Photo: Dave Hogan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

What are your rights in the event of a cancellation?

If Oasis were to split up again before the 2025 tour, resulting in a cancellation, fans would generally be entitled to a refund.

According to UK consumer law, specifically the Consumer Rights Act 2015, you are entitled to a refund if a service (in this case, the concert) is not provided as agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When purchasing tickets through an authorised seller like Ticketmaster - the platform through which Oasis tickets will be sold - the terms and conditions will typically state that you’re entitled to a full refund if the event is cancelled.

This refund would include the face value of the ticket as well as any booking fees paid at the time of purchase.

What is Ticketmaster’s cancellation policy?

Ticketmaster has a clear policy on event cancellations. If an event is cancelled and not rescheduled, Ticketmaster will automatically refund the ticket purchase to the original payment method used at checkout.

This refund includes the ticket price and any service charges, although delivery charges may not be refundable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ticketmaster advises that it may take up to 10 days for refunds to be processed, depending on the method of payment.

The refund process is usually automatic, meaning you don’t have to take any additional steps to get your money back.

But do keep an eye on your bank statements and contact Ticketmaster if you don’t receive your refund within the expected timeframe.

While Ticketmaster’s policies provide a safety net for ticket buyers, it’s crucial to be aware of what’s covered and what isn’t. Read the terms and conditions carefully, and make sure you understand the refund policy before purchasing your tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How does Event Ticket Protector Insurance work?

When purchasing tickets through Ticketmaster, you might be offered Event Ticket Protector Insurance, which is designed to provide additional coverage in case you’re unable to attend the event. But is this insurance worth the extra cost?

The Event Ticket Protector Insurance covers a range of unforeseen circumstances that might prevent you from attending the concert, such as illness, travel delays or family emergencies.

If you need to cancel your plans and have purchased this insurance, you can file a claim to be reimbursed for the cost of the tickets.

It’s important to note that this insurance does not cover event cancellations due to the band’s split or other decisions made by the organisers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Oasis were to break up again and the tour is cancelled, the Event Ticket Protector Insurance would not come into play because Ticketmaster’s standard refund policy would already cover your loss.

Some fans have criticised Event Ticket Protector Insurance as a “rip-off” because it often doesn’t provide the coverage they expect.

The claims process for ticket insurance can also be cumbersome and time-consuming, with many fans reporting difficulty in getting their claims approved.

The insurance provider may require extensive documentation, such as medical records or proof of travel disruption, to process a claim, which can be frustrating and add unnecessary stress to an already disappointing situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What about other expenses?

While Ticketmaster’s refund policy covers the cost of the tickets and associated fees, it’s important to remember that other expenses related to attending the concert - such as travel and accommodation - may not be refundable.

If you’ve booked non-refundable flights or hotels, you could be out of pocket if the event is cancelled.

For this reason, it might be wise to look into travel insurance that covers event cancellation.

Some travel insurance policies offer protection if you need to cancel your trip due to the cancellation of a significant event like a concert. Be sure to read the policy details carefully to understand what’s covered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are your thoughts on the Oasis reunion? Do you think the Gallagher brothers will make it to the stage, or is another split inevitable? Share your predictions, and any tips on ticket and travel insurance in the comments section.