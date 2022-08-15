New CEO for Harborough-based Joules

Joules HQ is based in Market Harborough.

A new chief executive officer has been appointed to the board for British lifestyle brand Joules.

The Harborough-based business, which employs some 400 people at its Rockingham Road headquarters, has revealed Jonathon Brown will now head up the company after Nick Jones steps down next month.

It comes as Joules – which is known for its clothing, pet products, accessories and homewares – revealed it was in talks with fellow Leicestershire-based business Next to buy a £15million stake in the business.

Jonathon Brown has previously been CEO of MandM Direct, where he executed a successful turnaround plan, and most recently held the position at Compare the Market where he is reported to have ‘led the business through a period of transformation and growth’.

He said: "I am delighted to have been selected to lead Joules at such an important time in its development. Joules is a very strong brand, with a highly relevant purpose and product proposition. The group’s digitalisation in recent years as well as its increased customer base mean it has very solid foundations for the future.

“While there have been some headwinds in the past year, I am excited by the business’ future opportunities. The group is making strong progress against its clear plans to improve profitability by simplifying the business and optimising the cost base. I look forward to working closely with the Joules team to return the business to sustainable, profitable growth and optimise the significant future opportunities available to us."

Non-executive chairman of Joules, Ian Filby, added: "The board was in unanimous agreement that, amongst some very high calibre candidates, Jonathon was the standout choice to be our new CEO. He has significant experience across the retail and digital industries, a proven track-record of delivering business transformation, and the vision and ambition to lead Joules through the next stages of its development. The Board has every confidence in him, and we look forward to working closely together over the coming years.