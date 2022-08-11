Harborough hygiene bank receives boost from local business

Volunteers from Harborough Hygiene Bank with optician Anthony Clarke.

Harborough Hygiene Bank has received a welcome boost to help support more local families.

It received a £525 donation from Harborough-based boutique optician Clarke & Roskrow Styling Opticians on the back of glasses sales throughout the year.

The Hygiene Bank is a national charity which supports families and individuals on low incomes to access items like soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes, sanitary products, shampoo, deodorants, hairbrushes and hairbands.

Owner and principal optometrist Anthony Clarke said: “It was great to meet the team from the Harborough Hygiene Bank and to hear about the fantastic work they’re doing for local people.

"The Hygiene Bank is a national charity that supports individuals and families on low incomes to access essential toiletry items which most of us take for granted. Sadly, hygiene poverty comes with a social stigma that affects all areas of life, work, school, and relationships.

"I’d like to thank all the wonderful clients at Clarke & Roskrow Styling Opticians who have made this donation possible. Their support allows us to continue our commitment to supporting local, regional, and national charities, and we’re delighted to be supporting the Harborough Hygiene Bank.”

It is the latest donation by the business which throughout the pandemic donated some £7,500 to local charities including Harborough-based Voluntary Action South Leicestershire, and VISTA, a charity supporting people living with sight loss in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

Mr Clarke added: “This year alone we have committed £2,000 to Guide Dogs to support the training of two guide dog puppies, the donation to Harborough Hygiene Bank, and we’re also supporting Leicester Children’s Holidays charity, which provides free respite holidays for children aged 8-11 years who face difficult circumstances at home.

"We’re extremely grateful to have a strong business supported by a wonderful client base and this is our way of giving back to our local community and supporting those less in need.”