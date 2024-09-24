Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Starting your Christmas shopping now can save you money and stress later 🎄

Starting your Christmas shopping in late September can reduce stress and financial strain

Early shopping allows for a wider selection of gifts and avoids last-minute scarcity

Planning ahead can lead to significant savings as prices may rise closer to Christmas

Establishing a budget and timeline helps in spreading out expenses

Taking advantage of seasonal sales and promotions can maximise your savings

As the days grow shorter and the leaves start to change colour, it’s easy to feel that Christmas is still far on the horizon.

With Halloween yet to pass and Bonfire Night still ahead, thinking about Christmas shopping in late September might seem premature - even a little mad to some.

But there are some compelling reasons to start saving and shopping now, well ahead of the festive rush, and taking a proactive approach can even make the holiday season more affordable, less stressful and, ultimately, more enjoyable.

By planning ahead, setting a budget, shopping smart, and taking advantage of early sales, you’ll be able to spread the cost of Christmas and enjoy the festive season without the financial strain or last-minute rush.

So, while the Christmas trees aren’t up just yet, now is the perfect time to start your festive planning and saving. Here’s everything you need to know about having a stress-free Christmas shopping experience in 2024 - and how to save money while doing it.

Why start thinking about Christmas now?

While it might be tempting to wait until later in the year, there are several advantages to getting started in September or early October.

Most people begin to feel the pressure of Christmas shopping in November or even early December, leading to last-minute dashes to crowded shops, impulse buying and unplanned expenses.

By beginning early, you can spread the cost of gifts, decorations and food over several months rather than cramming it all into December. This not only reduces the financial strain but also allows for more time to make thoughtful, informed decisions about what to buy.

Starting early can also give you access to a wider selection of gifts - by December, popular items may have sold out, and you may have fewer choices or end up paying higher prices for last-minute alternatives.

Waiting for Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales in late November may not actually always lead to the best deals. By starting in September or October, you have a longer window to watch for sales and promotions, ensuring you can take advantage of early-bird discounts, clearance sales and price drops without the holiday frenzy.

Even away from the financial benefits, the closer you get to Christmas, the busier the shops (both physical and online) become. If you shop earlier, you can avoid the long queues, postage delays and increased stress that comes with last-minute shopping.

When is the best time to start saving?

Ideally, Christmas savings should be a year-round endeavour, and setting aside a small amount of money each month can reduce the financial burden that December often brings.

For example, if you estimate that you need £600 for Christmas expenses, saving just £50 a month starting in January would allow you to reach your goal with ease.

But if you're reading this in September and haven't started saving yet, don't worry - there’s still time. The key is to assess how much you plan to spend and divide that total by the number of months (or pay periods) left before Christmas.

Starting now still allows you to spread the cost over a couple of months, minimising the financial hit in December.

Is it cheaper to start shopping early?

Starting your Christmas shopping early doesn’t just spread the cost; it can also save you money.

Many retailers quietly raise prices in the weeks leading up to Christmas. If you start buying gifts now, you can often find them at regular or even discounted prices before the holiday mark-up begins.

September and October often feature end-of-summer and back-to-school sales, which offer an opportunity to grab deals on everything from electronics to clothing - perfect for early Christmas presents.

When it comes to holiday feasts, early shopping can also save you money on non-perishable items like canned goods, snacks and drinks. Buying these items now means you can avoid the price hikes that often occur closer to Christmas.

Early shopping also gives you time to wait for sales and promotions on big-ticket items, like electronics and toys. It also allows you to shop more strategically, comparing prices across different retailers to find the best deals.

How can I save on my Christmas shop?

If you’re crafty, consider making some of your gifts this year. Homemade gifts, such as baked goods, knitted scarves or photo albums, can be much more personal and meaningful - and often less expensive.

Many shops offer loyalty programmes that give you points, discounts or vouchers. If you're buying gifts, make sure to sign up for these programmes and accumulate rewards that you can use on your Christmas shopping.

Sometimes, shops and websites also offer promotions where you can purchase gift cards at a discount. This is essentially free money and can be a great way to save if you know where you'll be shopping.

How can I take the stress out of the Christmas shop?

The most important step in Christmas shopping is setting a budget. Determine how much you can realistically spend on gifts, food and decorations, and then allocate a specific amount for each category. This helps prevent impulse buying and overspending.

Just like Santa, you should make a list and check it twice. List the people you need to buy gifts for, and brainstorm gift ideas for each person. This ensures that you’re shopping with a purpose, rather than wandering stores aimlessly and buying on a whim.

Many people dread the crowds and chaos of Christmas shopping, so avoiding the high street altogether and shopping online can make the experience far more convenient. Many online retailers offer deals throughout Autumn, and shopping early means you can take advantage of free or lower-cost shipping.

If your Christmas list includes expensive items (like a tablet, game console or designer clothes), buy those first. This gives you more time to adjust your budget for smaller items if needed, rather than scrambling at the last minute to afford a big-ticket gift.

Consider using layaway plans or buy-now-pay-later services (such as Klarna or Clearpay), which allow you to spread the cost of gifts over several payments. However, be cautious with these options to avoid building up debt you can’t pay off.

If you're shopping online, make sure to use cashback sites and apps like Rakuten or Honey, which can give you a percentage of your money back on certain purchases. Combining these with coupons or store discounts can lead to substantial savings.

For things like wrapping paper, Christmas cards or even some gifts, buying in bulk can reduce costs. Consider purchasing multipacks or wholesale items if you need several similar gifts or items for multiple people.

