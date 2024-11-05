Construction work is set to start on a new, larger Aldi store in Market Harborough.

The proposals to relocate the store from its current location on Springfield Street to a larger store at Rockingham Road were approved by Harborough District Council in early 2023.

Works to construct the new store will begin this month and are expected to take around 10 months, with the new store currently planned to open in autumn 2025.

The existing store will continue to serve customers until the new store is open.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “Aldi is committed to working with the council and residents throughout the construction phase and looks forward to welcoming customers to its new store next year.

“The development of our new Market Harborough store is a multi-million investment in the town and will create jobs in the construction phase as well as additional permanent jobs in the new store. Existing colleagues at our Market Harborough store will transfer to the new store on opening.”