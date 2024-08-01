Castore's first Leicestershire store open at Highcross

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

British premium sportswear manufacturer, Castore, has officially opened its doors at Highcross Shopping Centre in Leicester today (1 August), marking its Leicestershire debut.

Castore, which has opened in a 1250 sq ft unit on the upper mall, next to Jo Malone, will provide shoppers with a selection of football, cricket and motorsports apparel from partner brands like Oracle Red Bull Racing, McLaren Formula 1 and Umbro.

To celebrate the new opening, the first 50 customers through the door when it officially opens at 9:30am will receive a free black Castore t-shirt, with no minimum spend required and while stocks last.

Its arrival at Highcross follows the recent openings of Sunglass Hut and Card Factory, with Midlands-based brand, Butterwick Bakery, also now confirmed to be joining the line-up later this year.

Commenting on the centre’s third opening in just over a month, Jo Tallack, senior general manager at Highcross, said:

“It’s been a busy few months here at Highcross, with our teams working hard to continue to bring exciting new brands to the centre. And I’m delighted to be able to build on the news of Card Factory and Sunglass Hut’s opening with this latest opening.

“As a sporting mad city, and county, I’m confident that Castore will be a fan-favourite among the shoppers of Leicester, and further afield. The timing couldn’t be more perfect, either, as the sun has finally started to reappear, encouraging people to get out and about for this year’s summer of sport.”

Talking further about the recent centre developments, Jo, added:

“This positive period of development doesn’t just end with Castore. We’re also delighted to share news that we’ve officially signed Midlands-based sweet treat bakery and occasion cake makers, Butterwick Bakery, to join our growing food and beverage offering later this year, with even more announcements to come.”

Danny Grimshaw, head of retail at Castore, commented:

“We are thrilled to open our latest store in Highcross, extending our ‘Better Next Stops’ philosophy with our first location in the county of Leicestershire. We look forward to bringing our precision sportswear brand to the centre at an exciting time for the brand.”

For more information about Highcross, visit https://www.highcrossleicester.com/ or follow the centre’s social media channels for all the latest updates - Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.