Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tricky interview questions can be turned into a strength 💼

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Job interviews can be nerve-wracking, especially when faced with tough questions

Career coach Yassin Aberra offers expert tips on how to handle the dreaded career break question

Honesty, openness, and highlighting transferable skills and experiences are key

Showcasing any relevant volunteer work, education, or personal projects during your break can strengthen your response

Communicating your enthusiasm and readiness to return to work will reassure employers

The opportunity to secure a new role can make job interviews thrilling, but with so much potentially on the line, they can also understandably stir up a bit of nervousness.

Candidates often feel pressured while aiming to make the best impression, and no matter how much you prepare, there's always that one tough question that can throw you off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interviewers ask these intentionally to test how well you can think on your feet, and expert career coach Yassin Aberra, CEO and owner of Social Market Way, says one of the hardest questions can be about a career break.

“Whether you took time out of your career for family, travel, or other personal reasons, how you answer this question can impact job chances,” he says. “But there are great ways to handle this question that will likely impress your interviewer.”

Thankfully, Yassin has shared his expert tips for handling this tricky interview question with confidence, which should hopefully alleviate some of those pre-interview nerves.

(Photos: Pexels/Social Market Way) | Pexels/Social Market Way

Be honest

“Don't try to conceal your career break – that will give a bad impression. Your prospective employer will likely know about it anyway from other sources like LinkedIn etc. Acknowledge your career break honestly and openly on your resume.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explain why you took the break

“When asked, state the principal reason for your career break. Was it family-related, for travel abroad, or personal development?

“Whatever the reason, discuss it completely openly in the interview. Your openness will be seen as a winning attribute by your interviewer/s.”

Spotlight the takeaways

“Did your career break reward you with knowledge and/or positive life experiences? Talk openly about skills, insights, or fresh perspectives you gained during your break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These experiences can be portrayed as character assets that an employer may want to invest in by investing in an enriched you.”

Showcase your involvement

“If it’s relevant to the interview or role, talk about any volunteer work, continuing education, or personal projects that you took part in on your career break.

“This can showcase your involvement in and commitment to life. These are virtues that most employees will appreciate.”

Communicate your passion for working again

“Make obvious your desire to work again, be part of great teams, be valued for your skills, and contribute to the company to your interviewer without overselling yourself. Be humble throughout your interview, but confident and highly self-aware.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More advice

Yassin recommends that when discussing your career break, focus on the transferable skills, insights, and experiences you've gained that relate to the role you're interviewing for.

This might include new interpersonal skills, enhanced social abilities, or greater resilience you've developed. Explain how you plan to apply these newfound skills in your professional life.

If your career break was due to childbirth leave, highlight the skills you've acquired through this experience, such as managing fatigue, multitasking, gaining empathy, and maintaining focus.

Yassin adds: “When asked why you took a career break, the most important thing is to be honest. Your honesty will be perceived, and valued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If, say, you took 12 months off to devote to raising your child or young children, be open about that. Your interviewer may admire your openness - and capacity for focusing on tasks.

“If you studied to polish up or extend your skills or learn new ones while you were on childbirth leave, mention that.

“It will be appreciated, especially if you gained qualifications (which is always a good plan) that are germane to the role you’re interviewing for.

“Did you undertake voluntary work abroad while on your break? Mention that. Talk about the experience, and what you got out of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You should let your interviewer know that you are now eager to return to work, armed with new skills, refreshed and ready for new challenges. If you’re genuine in this, that will come across, helping you to win the new professional role you desire."

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.