Businesses urged to make Harborough town centre look beautiful for Christmas - and help is available

Last year's Christmas lights.

Businesses in Market Harborough are being implored to step up and make the town centre look especially festive to celebrate Christmas this year.

Shopkeepers and businessmen and women can book to have a sparkling Christmas tree outside their premises over the yuletide season by contacting Alden Electrical.

The electrical contractors on St Mary’s Road, Market Harborough, install the trees as part of the subsidised blueprint.

Car parts firm Parkers, who are based on the town’s Airfield Business Park, are sponsoring the Christmas scheme this year.

And their support means that businesses get a discount on the cost of having a tree complete with festive lights put up and taken down again.