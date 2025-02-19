Businesses invited to inspire the workforce of tomorrow at NWSLC careers fairs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Employers are being called upon to inspire and engage the next generation of talent by attending the upcoming careers fairs at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC).

As part of National Careers Week (3-8 March), the college will host a series of face-to-face events designed to connect students with potential employers and career pathways across a range of industries.

Taking place from March 3 to March 5, 2025, these careers fairs will provide organisations with a platform to showcase career opportunities, discuss key industry skills, and promote vacancies to a motivated pool of students, including adult learners.

The college has successfully hosted similar events in previous years, offering employers the chance to build relationships with future talent and fill real-time job vacancies.

Katy Urwin, Assistant Principal for Student Services and Support at NWSLC, emphasised the importance of employer involvement, she said: “Our careers fairs are a fantastic opportunity for employers to engage directly with students, many of whom are actively exploring their career options.

“We are passionate about connecting our learners with professionals who can offer insights, guidance, and real opportunities. By participating, businesses can play a crucial role in shaping the workforce of the future while also identifying potential new recruits.

“We encourage all businesses, from SMEs to national organisations, to join us and invest in home-grown talent.”

Employers from various industries have already signed up, but there is still room for more. The events will run from 10am to 12pm across three campuses:

Monday 3rd March – Nuneaton Campus: Featuring sectors including automotive, beauty, business, childcare, digital, engineering, hospitality, sport, travel, uniformed services, and more. Students from the college’s Harrowbrook Campus, specialising in construction trades, will also be in attendance.

Tuesday 4th March – Wigston Campus: Covering disciplines such as carpentry, brickwork, painting & decorating, business, travel, hairdressing, media, digital, games design, health & social care, engineering and uniformed services.

Wednesday 5th March – Hinckley Campus: Focused on creative industries, including art & design, fashion, graphic design, games design, journalism, media, music, and performing arts.

Businesses attending will benefit from a free exhibition stand, direct access to future employees, networking opportunities, and complimentary refreshments.

Katy added: “We value our relationships with local and national businesses and see these events as a bridge between education and employment.

“We invite all organisations to join us in shaping career aspirations and strengthening our workforce pipeline.”

Anyone wishing to connect but unable to commit on this occasion is encouraged to get in touch.

Katy added: “We have lots of opportunities for collaboration that could be mutually beneficial such as membership to our Employer Skills Board, opportunities to offer placements, employer lead projects or to be one of our valued guest speakers.

“We offer a range of training for employees such as accredited CPD, accredited online and in person training as well as apprenticeship training.”

NWSLC was officially rated as “Good”, with “Outstanding” recognition for student behaviour and attitudes and the highest accolade of being ‘strong for skills’ following a recent Ofsted inspection.

For more information about NWSLC’s courses and success stories, visit: www.nwslc.ac.uk

To secure a place at the Careers Fairs, businesses should confirm their participation by contacting the Careers Guidance Team at [email protected].