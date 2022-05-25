Businesses – including a ‘boutique cinema’ company – show interest in opening new cinema in Harborough​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Neil O’Brien, left, and Cllr Phil King

A picture house operator which runs boutique cinemas is now targeting Market Harborough after reading about the growing campaign in the Harborough Mail.

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien said: “The fact that we’ve had another operator proactively contacting us to express an interest in the project is very encouraging and shows that people see Market Harborough as an attractive location for a new cinema.

“We’re realistic enough to know it wouldn’t be big enough to sustain a large multiscreen cinema that you see in cities like Leicester, but that isn’t what we’re looking for here either.

“There are some excellent smaller boutique cinemas that would fit really well in Market Harborough,” said Mr O’Brien, who’s been running the campaign alongside Harborough District Council leader Cllr Phil King.

“And the operators who have expressed an interest so far have strong backgrounds in providing these elsewhere.

“The main challenge we have isn’t to convince operators as to the merits of Market Harborough as a home for this, but to find a suitable site somewhere in the town that could accommodate this.

“The council are continuing to look at possible options here.

“But we’d always welcome hearing from any land or building owners in town who think they might have something that could be suitable here,” added the MP.