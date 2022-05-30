Business rooted in Harborough for over 200 years is set to move into a new office

Fisher German is moving into a new premises at Innovation House on the town’s Welland Business Park.
The firm is relocating from its premises on the High Street to an open-plan office guaranteeing its long-term commitment to Market Harborough.
Fisher German is now carrying out a complete re-fit of the 5,378 sq ft office.
Staff are due to move into the property in September.
The Grade-II listed building in High Street is now set to be transformed into residential accommodation if the scheme gets the planning go-ahead.
Fisher German was established in 2000 after the merger of Fisher Hoggarth and Germans, with Fisher Hoggarth’s history in Market Harborough dating back 203 years to 1819.
It will be only the fourth time that the Market Harborough-based team has moved during this time having been in its current office since 1960.