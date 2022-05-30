Business rooted in Harborough for over 200 years is set to move into a new office

Fisher German is moving into a new premises at Innovation House on the town’s Welland Business Park.

The firm is relocating from its premises on the High Street to an open-plan office guaranteeing its long-term commitment to Market Harborough.

Fisher German is now carrying out a complete re-fit of the 5,378 sq ft office.

Staff are due to move into the property in September.

The Grade-II listed building in High Street is now set to be transformed into residential accommodation if the scheme gets the planning go-ahead.

Fisher German was established in 2000 after the merger of Fisher Hoggarth and Germans, with Fisher Hoggarth’s history in Market Harborough dating back 203 years to 1819.